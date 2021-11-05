Today at the newsstands

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major headlines in the newspapers



Daily Graphic



SOEs owe GNPC $549m - indebtedness covers only 2020



Ato Essien tell court he's nation builder



Arrest NAM 1



Ghanaian Times



Kpeshie Lagoon structures go down



Court orders arrest of NAM 1, 2 others



Partner us to achieve climate change targets -



The Chronicle



Uncollected 'borla' decorates Adenta SSNIT flats



Ghana to access part of $1bn global fund to protect forests



Majority denies undermining Speaker



Business24



Call for regulated pricing regime for cashew



Be mindful of financial digitalisation risks - BoG Gov. tells market players



The Finder:



Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs as gov't readies 2022 budget



We are building a strong -Police Service



Republic Press



NPP MPs clash with speaker



NAM 1 dodges court



I am engine of Ghana's economy - Ato Essien boasts



Daily Guide



GHS 620m stealing case: Ato Essien opens defence



Arrest NAM 1 court orders



Crusading Guide



Ghana pushes towards one billion dollars climate change fund



Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs



