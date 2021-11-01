You are here: HomeNews2021 11 01Article 1392481

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major news headlines in the dailies

Daily Graphic:

* NPRA raises alarm bells: Only 6% informal sector workers on pension scheme
* Government invests $1 billion in TVET institutions
* President off to Glasgow

Daily Guide:

* 117 get fish ponds from Bui Power Authority
* Arrest them: Otumfuo charges Police
* Akufo-Addo in Scotland for climate change summit
* NDC accepted election 2020 results - John Mahama
* Police chase Madina MP to church

Republic Press:

* Madina MP escapes arrest again
* NDC is good at propaganda, we have facts and data

Business24

* Lands Commission going fully digital next year
* Moves underway to standardise port charges across sub-region
* Own your innovations, Ursula tells young tech minds

Ghanaian Times:

* Strange disease outbreak in Savannah region
* President leads Ghana's delegation to UN COP 26 in Scotland
* Jospong Group tops Ghana Business Awards





You may browse our gallery for the photos

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment