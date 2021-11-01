Today at the newsstands

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major news headlines in the dailies



Daily Graphic:



* NPRA raises alarm bells: Only 6% informal sector workers on pension scheme

* Government invests $1 billion in TVET institutions

* President off to Glasgow



Daily Guide:



* 117 get fish ponds from Bui Power Authority

* Arrest them: Otumfuo charges Police

* Akufo-Addo in Scotland for climate change summit

* NDC accepted election 2020 results - John Mahama

* Police chase Madina MP to church



Republic Press:



* Madina MP escapes arrest again

* NDC is good at propaganda, we have facts and data



Business24



* Lands Commission going fully digital next year

* Moves underway to standardise port charges across sub-region

* Own your innovations, Ursula tells young tech minds



Ghanaian Times:



* Strange disease outbreak in Savannah region

* President leads Ghana's delegation to UN COP 26 in Scotland

* Jospong Group tops Ghana Business Awards











You may browse our gallery for the photos