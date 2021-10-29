Today at the newsstands

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major headlines in the newspapers today



Daily Graphic



Increase investment in mental care - CSO



Ningo Prampram human trafficking hotspot – Police



Daily Guide



NDC propaganda is wild, says Bawumia



Finance Ministry okays 11,000 nurses for recruitment



Ghanaian Times



Traffic nightmare on Ofankor-Nsawam road: motorists, commuters decry daily gridlock



Asantehene inaugurates new maternity block for KNUST Hospital



Business24



Traders Bank to begin next year -- GUTA boss



Analysts predict more oil exploration in Ghana



Mechanisation is key to self-sufficiency in rice production - MOFA



