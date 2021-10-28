Today at the newsstands

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major headlines in the papers this morning
B&FT:
* Local poultry products shortage looms as X'mas beckons
* IEA proposes debt engineering, borrowing ceiling to curtail rising public debt
The Chronicle:
* How 2 police officers were beaten at Ada Luhuor and their guns seized
* Six arrested over Prampram killing
* Prez restocks army's fleet with 60 cars
Crusading Guide:
* Akufo-Addo equips Ghana Army with 50 vehicles; cuts sod for US$24.8 million housing project
* Landguards on rampage at Joma: Residents blame Anyaa, Odokor police for shielding Nurudeen & team
Business Finder:
* Breakthrough for 201 SMEs
* 200 Ghanaians to benefit from Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation scholarship programme
Ghanaian Times:
* President hands over operational vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces
* Stop indiscriminate sale of land marked for c'nity devt in G/A - Industrialist
* Security, health threat: Junkies, mental patients occupy Accra
Daily Graphic:
* STC faces financial crisis; loses GHS50m to COVID-19, appeals for urgent bailout
* Stay off KNUST lands or face my wrath - Asantehene
* Coordinated effort needed to combat climate change - Kyebi Declaration
