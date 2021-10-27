Today at the newsstands

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today



Ghanaian Times



I'll revisit referendum to pave the way for election of MMDCEs - President



SC retains Justice Honyenuga to handle COCOBOD case



Daily Graphic:



Accountable governance: Deepen transparency - President charges MMDCEs



Supreme Court directs Honyenuga to continue with Opuni trial



The Herald



Justice Dotse & Attorney General leave more questions about their meeting on law school without its director, General Legal Council Rep, no secretary, no minutes





Police spare presidential staffer and Afia Schwarzenegger despite brandishing guns



The Informer



John Mahama embarrasses NDC, say his attack on elections management body a grand scheme to seek attention & stage a comeback



Curbing increasing road traffic offenses: Severe punishment needed – NRSA



Today



Anti-gay Bill: Voting will be made public - Bagbin





The KIA Covid-19 protocols: Travel made complicated



Daily Guide



Won't take excuses - Nana Akufo-Addo warns MMDCEs



Opuni judge reinstated



Republic press



No way out - Opuni faces Honyenuga again



Scapegoat: Girl gets six years for Takoradi fake kidnapping sins