Today at the newsstands

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major newspaper headlines for today
Ghanaian Times
I'll revisit referendum to pave the way for election of MMDCEs - President
SC retains Justice Honyenuga to handle COCOBOD case
Daily Graphic:
Accountable governance: Deepen transparency - President charges MMDCEs
Supreme Court directs Honyenuga to continue with Opuni trial
The Herald
Justice Dotse & Attorney General leave more questions about their meeting on law school without its director, General Legal Council Rep, no secretary, no minutes
Police spare presidential staffer and Afia Schwarzenegger despite brandishing guns
The Informer
John Mahama embarrasses NDC, say his attack on elections management body a grand scheme to seek attention & stage a comeback
Curbing increasing road traffic offenses: Severe punishment needed – NRSA
Today
Anti-gay Bill: Voting will be made public - Bagbin
The KIA Covid-19 protocols: Travel made complicated
Daily Guide
Won't take excuses - Nana Akufo-Addo warns MMDCEs
Opuni judge reinstated
Republic press
No way out - Opuni faces Honyenuga again
Scapegoat: Girl gets six years for Takoradi fake kidnapping sins