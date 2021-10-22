You are here: HomeNews2021 10 22Article 1385704

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

Private schools license renewal now 3 years - Education Minister

Discussions on LGBTQ+ Bil: Tolerate opposing views - President tells public

Weekend Crusading Guide

I made a mistake - Nana Akufo-Addo apologises to Cape Coasters over harbor gaffe

Nana Akufo-Addo commissions 2nd phase of ACARP

The Finder

2,000 tonnes Accra Compost and Recycling Plant: 800 tonnes phase II commissioned

Stop financial irregulatities - Chief of Staff cautions MMDAs

The Informer

Mahama's 'Thank you' tour destroying NDC's 2024 chances as credible institutions become subject of attack

NLA supports less privileged

The Herald

Second term arrogance fever catches; Nana Akufo-Addo disrespects Volta chief for demanding completion of abandoned school project


Broke GNPC rushing to borrow GRA cash

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment