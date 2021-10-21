You are here: HomeNews2021 10 21Article 1384873

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (5)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic:

* 350,000 to enjoy improved power; biggest Bulk Supply Point commissioned
* Volta Region is Best Coordinating Council 2020
* US, Ghana deepen trade to create employment


Business Finder:

* AfCFTA must not leave out the youth - UNDP
* Historic: Cocoa farmers pension scheme takes off; over 500k farmers in 2 region

Ghanaian Times:

* Bulk power supply point in Ghana: Prez inaugurates largest point at Pokuase
* Court refers Funny Face to psychiatric to check on mental status


The Chronicle:

* Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu yells: MPs don't understand 'Obaatanpa program'
* Police show Shatta Wale his level

You may browse our gallery for photos of the papers

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment