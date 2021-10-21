Today at the newsstands

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021
Daily Graphic:
* 350,000 to enjoy improved power; biggest Bulk Supply Point commissioned
* Volta Region is Best Coordinating Council 2020
* US, Ghana deepen trade to create employment
Business Finder:
* AfCFTA must not leave out the youth - UNDP
* Historic: Cocoa farmers pension scheme takes off; over 500k farmers in 2 region
Ghanaian Times:
* Bulk power supply point in Ghana: Prez inaugurates largest point at Pokuase
* Court refers Funny Face to psychiatric to check on mental status
The Chronicle:
* Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu yells: MPs don't understand 'Obaatanpa program'
* Police show Shatta Wale his level
