Today at the newsstands

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021
Daily Graphic:
No Ghana Card, no salary: Accountant General reverses directive
Trained dogs beef up security
Ghanaian Times:
Shatta, Funny Face land in hot water
President cuts sod for work to begin on 12.1km Hemang-Nsutem road project
Daily Guide:
Death prophecy: Pastor arrested, scared Shatta Wale hides
Include Jackson graduates in GES postings
Republic Press:
Police grab doom prophet over Shatta Wale's gunshot 'prophesy'
Accountant General back down on 'No NIA Card, No Salary' threat
Publisher:
Accra 'modern city' in the offing - DVLA Office, Armed Forces mess, others to be relocated
You are unfit to accuse my govt - Akufo-Addo to Mahama
The Herald:
GNPC boss makes sharp u-turn on $1.6b Aker/AGM controversial deal; concedes to CSOs it was over-priced, but leaves it for Napo & Ofori-Atta to carry
Reckless Shatta Wale's cup overrun its brim; in police custody with 3 others for misinformation
Business24
Newspaper We have a plan for affordable housing, Minister declares
Newspaper BoG Governor wants 2022 budget to drive fiscal sustainability