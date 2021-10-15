Today at the newsstands

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These are some major news headlines for today



The Finder



Court gives Ato Essien 20-day ultimatum to conclude on compensation



Galamsey affected Western Region votes in 2020 election - John Boadu



The Chronicle



Ato Essien's trial in abeyance; parties go back to negotiation table for possible refund of cash to the state



Body of family head detained for 3 years by friends



The Herald



EPA boss imports UN-banned poisonous chemical into Ghana



How Energy Minister almost got sacked by President Akufo-Addo as he and others plotted to outsmart president in US$550 million oil transaction



The Inquisitor



Greater Accra NPP in turmoil



Stop press: Confiscated assets chairman unmasked



Weekend Crusading Guide



'Worldremit' money-doubling scheme is scam - BoG warns



Weija-Gbawe assembly members, EPA on warpath over closure of 1D1F cement factory



Weekend Today



Dying retired operative narrates how the CIA killed Bob Marley - The reggae maestro died in '81 at 36



Akomea's headache? STC loses GHS2.5 million in a month?



The Publisher



Sanction greedy presidents who extend stay - ECOWAS Speaker



Let's be disciplined to break the 'eight' - Bawumia



