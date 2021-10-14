Today at the newsstands

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

These are some of the major news headlines for today:



Daily Graphic



* Election 2020: EC saved country $90m; reduced voting time to 3-5 minutes

* Flag issues that derail democracy - President urges ECOWAS institutions

* 2,126 lives lost in road crashes - MTTD

* Reconsider directive on Ghana Card - Organised Labour



Ghanaian Times



* Coups d'etat in W/A: ECOWAS reviews protocols - President

* Extraordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament opens in Winneba

* Major earthquake hitting Ghana high



Daily Guide



* NDC incest guru in hot waters, gets GHS30,000 bail

* New judge for Collins Dauda, others in $200m trial

* It's painful to lose elections - Akufo-Addo confesses

* Majority Leader berates Speaker over anti-gay bill



The Chronicle



* $550,000 allegedly stolen from GT Bank - Police drag staff, customer to court

* Don't change constitution to extend your tenure of office - Prez tells ECOWAS Parliament

* Husband reports wife for reportedly stealing from her former employer



Business and Financial Times



* Govt reduces domestic borrowing in second half of 2021

* Inflation exceeds BoG's target, hits 10.6% in September

* Data privacy must be at the fore of digital currency policy - Fidelity Bank



