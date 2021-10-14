Today at the newsstands

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
These are some of the major news headlines for today:
Daily Graphic
* Election 2020: EC saved country $90m; reduced voting time to 3-5 minutes
* Flag issues that derail democracy - President urges ECOWAS institutions
* 2,126 lives lost in road crashes - MTTD
* Reconsider directive on Ghana Card - Organised Labour
Ghanaian Times
* Coups d'etat in W/A: ECOWAS reviews protocols - President
* Extraordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament opens in Winneba
* Major earthquake hitting Ghana high
Daily Guide
* NDC incest guru in hot waters, gets GHS30,000 bail
* New judge for Collins Dauda, others in $200m trial
* It's painful to lose elections - Akufo-Addo confesses
* Majority Leader berates Speaker over anti-gay bill
The Chronicle
* $550,000 allegedly stolen from GT Bank - Police drag staff, customer to court
* Don't change constitution to extend your tenure of office - Prez tells ECOWAS Parliament
* Husband reports wife for reportedly stealing from her former employer
Business and Financial Times
* Govt reduces domestic borrowing in second half of 2021
* Inflation exceeds BoG's target, hits 10.6% in September
* Data privacy must be at the fore of digital currency policy - Fidelity Bank
