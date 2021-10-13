Today at the newsstands

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Business24



BOST assures of fuel safety despite product alteration at Ksi depot



Plan to increase renewable power generation laid out



The Finder



57 radio stations shut down, others back as NCA approves grant of authorisation to 133 FM stations



Dr Awal inaugurates 3 boards, calls on them to transform sector



Bagbin, Kyei-Mensah lock horns over anti-LGBTQI+ bill



Radio Gold, XYZ get licenses back



The Chronicle



Anti-gay Bill: We will do the needful - Mensah-Bonsu



Radio Gold, others get amnesty from NCA, but must meet conditions



Daily Guide



Reverse flawed Opuni ruling – AG



NDC guru reports to police over incest



Ghanaian Times



Ghana loses $5bn annually, representing an estimated 7% of GDP – MHA



Ghana poised to open up renewable energy sector for investment – Prez



B&FT



Finance Ministry inaugurates MIIF, GIIF boards Newspaper Vaccination to grow tourist arrivals by 47% this year – Fitch



Daily Graphic



133 FM stations granted provisional licenses - Radio Gold, Radio XYZ among applicants



Newspaper GSA commits to improve ease of doing business



