Today at the newsstand – Wednesday February 2, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Daily Graphic



* 10-year study on corruption prevalence: Unregulated party financing to blame



* Assin North MP dragged to Supreme Court



* Senegal, Burkina Faso clash in cagey semis tonight



* Father, son live AFCON dream



B & FT



* PAPSS will reduce cost of cross-border trade - AGL, GUTA



* Comply with PFA Act or lose gov't support - Dep Fin warns state entities



* Cost of School Feeding leaps to GHS881m in 2022 - Allocation constitutes 77% of sector's budget



New Publisher



* Adwoa Safo's 'sick' demand: Make me deputy majority leader before I come to vote on e-levy



* GACL kicks out McDan indefinitely



* Veep commends NSS leadership for saving GHS112 million to state



The Herald



* Ambitious deputy minister badly wants Kyerematen's job



* Ghana Airports suspend McDan's private jet terminal four days after its inauguration



* KGL Group signs 10-year partnership agreement with NLA in excess of GHS1 billion