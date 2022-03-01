Today at the newsstand – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front page of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* E-levy in public interest – President
* Cease fire - Ghana urges Russia to end war in Ukraine
Ghanaian Times
* We'll resolve UTAG impasse - President promises
* WAEC releases 2021 BECE provisional results
The Chronicle
* Pass e-levy for public interest - President tells Parliament
* How alleged coup plotters had wanted to occupy Parliament
B& FT
* Banks seek refuge in gov't bills, bonds; turn back on private sector
* Regulatory dilemma makes BoG resolute against cryptocurrencies