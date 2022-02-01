You are here: HomeNews2022 02 01Article 1458427

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – Tuesday February 1, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* Resolving critical challenges: 25 bridges near completion - Government takes delivery March

* UTAG ready to negotiate

* Operation Clean Your Frontage starts today

* Senegal won't get carried away – Coach

Ghanaian Times

* COVID-19 nationwide vaccination: Govt launches 5-day campaign to push for herd immunity

* GHS administers 10m COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide

* Don't charge subscribers for SIM registration - Telecommunication Chamber

The Chronicle

* Koku the Bull, NDC fight over Mills legacy

* NLA renegotiates KGL multi-million cedis deal

* The Tarkwa Police Show of power - Tortured for the name 'Sasabonsam'

* Aduana Stars sack Asare Bediako

* Afena-Gyan named fastest player in Italian Serie A

Graphic Business

* Renewed hope for business - Devt Bank stars operation with $750m capital

* GEA provides GHS1.6bn to SMEs

* Banks urged to support estate developers

Economy Times

* Govt misses fiscal deficit target

* 20% budget cut to restore investor confidence – Economist

* Public debt climbs up... records GHS344.5b

New Crusading Guide

* Frozen chicken turns fish 0 Security Agencies to probe biggest Ghanaian importer

* E-levy will sustain Ghana's developmental projects - Razak Opoku

* Ghana needs urgent transformation - Ernest Kobeah

* Stop food wastage - Dr Stella Duah

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment