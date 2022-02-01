Today at the newsstand – Tuesday February 1, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* Resolving critical challenges: 25 bridges near completion - Government takes delivery March



* UTAG ready to negotiate



* Operation Clean Your Frontage starts today



* Senegal won't get carried away – Coach



Ghanaian Times



* COVID-19 nationwide vaccination: Govt launches 5-day campaign to push for herd immunity



* GHS administers 10m COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide



* Don't charge subscribers for SIM registration - Telecommunication Chamber



The Chronicle



* Koku the Bull, NDC fight over Mills legacy



* NLA renegotiates KGL multi-million cedis deal



* The Tarkwa Police Show of power - Tortured for the name 'Sasabonsam'



* Aduana Stars sack Asare Bediako



* Afena-Gyan named fastest player in Italian Serie A



Graphic Business



* Renewed hope for business - Devt Bank stars operation with $750m capital



* GEA provides GHS1.6bn to SMEs



* Banks urged to support estate developers



Economy Times



* Govt misses fiscal deficit target



* 20% budget cut to restore investor confidence – Economist



* Public debt climbs up... records GHS344.5b



New Crusading Guide



* Frozen chicken turns fish 0 Security Agencies to probe biggest Ghanaian importer



* E-levy will sustain Ghana's developmental projects - Razak Opoku



* Ghana needs urgent transformation - Ernest Kobeah



* Stop food wastage - Dr Stella Duah