General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – Thursday February 3, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* We can't avoid taxes – President

* Sensitise border communities to safety - CDD to security agencies

* Lands Ministry supports Minerals Commission with 20 vehicles

Ghanaian Times

* We will account for e-levy - Finance Minister

* ECOWAS holds Heads of State Summit in Accra today

* Egypt, Cameroon clash in 3rd final before final'

Daily Guide

* Captain Smart faces court over extortion

* Govt equips Minerals Commission for action

* Fire kills family of 4

The Business Finder

* Introduce austerity measures to support economic recovery, experts propose

* Gov't resource Minerals Commission

* Support Appiate Fund

