Today at the newsstand – Thursday February 3, 2022

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* We can't avoid taxes – President
* Sensitise border communities to safety - CDD to security agencies
* Lands Ministry supports Minerals Commission with 20 vehicles
Ghanaian Times
* We will account for e-levy - Finance Minister
* ECOWAS holds Heads of State Summit in Accra today
* Egypt, Cameroon clash in 3rd final before final'
Daily Guide
* Captain Smart faces court over extortion
* Govt equips Minerals Commission for action
* Fire kills family of 4
The Business Finder
* Introduce austerity measures to support economic recovery, experts propose
* Gov't resource Minerals Commission
* Support Appiate Fund