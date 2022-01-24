Today at the newsstand – Monday January 24, 2022

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the frontpages on major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* To sack Milo or not: Stakeholders divided over Black Stars
* New Year School opens today
* SHC begins assessment for Appiate rebuilding
* Vice president attends UN Security Council meeting
* Kotoko pip Medeama
Ghanaian Times
* Introduction of pre-tertiary semester system: Govt makes u-turn as Education Ministry reinstates trimester calendar
* More condolences pour in for victims of Appiate explosion
* Mineral C'ssion shuts down Maxam Company
* Late goal ditches Hearts
B & FT
* Licensed fishing vessels unmasked as illegal Chinese fronts
* Local farmers, foodstuff traders engage in profit-racketeering
Domestic investors cement dominance of local debt market
The Finder
* Govt, miners to rebuild Appiate and absorb medical bills of victims – Bawumia
* Child Rights applauds Dr Adutwum's education reforms
* 9 searching for their parents after Appiate explosion
The New Crusading Guide
* SHC to rebuild Bogoso Appiate
* CEO of YEAR promises more jobs in Western Region
* COVID-19 vaccine mandates are illegal - Sammy Gyamfi
* Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV installed as new Osu Mantse
The Herald
* Dossier reveals how GNPC boss paid US$7.5 million for dilapidated building owned by ex-employers
* Top SSNIT official runs from Bible at Ernest Thompson trial; as judge cries for air condition
* Flip flops in education sector blamed on 'too known' minister
Republic Press
* E-levy is approved - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insists, as gov't officials start public education
* 'Bogoso blasters' in hot waters as Minerals Commission shuts down company
* Coach Rajevac sacked