Today at the newsstand – Monday January 24, 2022

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages on major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* To sack Milo or not: Stakeholders divided over Black Stars



* New Year School opens today



* SHC begins assessment for Appiate rebuilding



* Vice president attends UN Security Council meeting



* Kotoko pip Medeama



Ghanaian Times



* Introduction of pre-tertiary semester system: Govt makes u-turn as Education Ministry reinstates trimester calendar



* More condolences pour in for victims of Appiate explosion



* Mineral C'ssion shuts down Maxam Company



* Late goal ditches Hearts



B & FT



* Licensed fishing vessels unmasked as illegal Chinese fronts



* Local farmers, foodstuff traders engage in profit-racketeering



Domestic investors cement dominance of local debt market



The Finder



* Govt, miners to rebuild Appiate and absorb medical bills of victims – Bawumia



* Child Rights applauds Dr Adutwum's education reforms



* 9 searching for their parents after Appiate explosion



The New Crusading Guide



* SHC to rebuild Bogoso Appiate



* CEO of YEAR promises more jobs in Western Region



* COVID-19 vaccine mandates are illegal - Sammy Gyamfi



* Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV installed as new Osu Mantse



The Herald



* Dossier reveals how GNPC boss paid US$7.5 million for dilapidated building owned by ex-employers



* Top SSNIT official runs from Bible at Ernest Thompson trial; as judge cries for air condition



* Flip flops in education sector blamed on 'too known' minister



Republic Press



* E-levy is approved - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insists, as gov't officials start public education



* 'Bogoso blasters' in hot waters as Minerals Commission shuts down company



* Coach Rajevac sacked