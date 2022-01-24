You are here: HomeNews2022 01 24Article 1451896

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – Monday January 24, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (11)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages on major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* To sack Milo or not: Stakeholders divided over Black Stars

* New Year School opens today

* SHC begins assessment for Appiate rebuilding

* Vice president attends UN Security Council meeting

* Kotoko pip Medeama

Ghanaian Times

* Introduction of pre-tertiary semester system: Govt makes u-turn as Education Ministry reinstates trimester calendar

* More condolences pour in for victims of Appiate explosion

* Mineral C'ssion shuts down Maxam Company

* Late goal ditches Hearts

B & FT

* Licensed fishing vessels unmasked as illegal Chinese fronts

* Local farmers, foodstuff traders engage in profit-racketeering

Domestic investors cement dominance of local debt market

The Finder

* Govt, miners to rebuild Appiate and absorb medical bills of victims – Bawumia

* Child Rights applauds Dr Adutwum's education reforms

* 9 searching for their parents after Appiate explosion

The New Crusading Guide

* SHC to rebuild Bogoso Appiate

* CEO of YEAR promises more jobs in Western Region

* COVID-19 vaccine mandates are illegal - Sammy Gyamfi

* Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV installed as new Osu Mantse

The Herald

* Dossier reveals how GNPC boss paid US$7.5 million for dilapidated building owned by ex-employers

* Top SSNIT official runs from Bible at Ernest Thompson trial; as judge cries for air condition

* Flip flops in education sector blamed on 'too known' minister

Republic Press

* E-levy is approved - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insists, as gov't officials start public education

* 'Bogoso blasters' in hot waters as Minerals Commission shuts down company

* Coach Rajevac sacked

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment