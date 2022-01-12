Today at the newsstand: January 12, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

B & FT



* BoG to offload US$450m to stabilise cedi in first quarter



* Benchmark value indecisions: Jobs, domestic output, revenue risk deteriorating - AGI warns



* SSNIT increases monthly pensions by 10%



Daily Graphic



* Replacing ageing farmer population: 500 youth receive support - They're first batch



* Academic calendar to be out soon – Adutwum



* GHS6.1m police medical fund launched



* Stars coach charges players to work harder



Junior Graphic



* Desist from acts of indiscipline



* Black Stars hopeful to bounce back against Gabon



Ghanaian Times



* Emergency support for injured police: President launches GHS6.1m medical fund, inaugurates Police Hospital Virtual Medical Centre



* NLC invites govt, UTAG over industrial action



* Iheanacho strikes as Nigeria sink Egypt



Daily Guide



* President launches GhS6.1m police medical fund



* Transport Council tackles 40% fare increment



* SSNIT increases benefits 10%



* 5 fire officers hot over missing GHS30,000 at accident scene



Republic Press



* SP gets busier as sacked 'okromouth' accountant petitions over KATH cash



* President launches GHS6.1 million police medical fund



* Masses queue for Covid-19 jab



* GNS commends CFO for reviving service



* Sexagenarian commits suicide



The Finder



* President launches GHS6.1m fund



* Support to agribusiness will remain our priority - ADB board chair



* No decision taken to increase transport fares – GRTCC



* First Sky founder urges govt to consier 2 sessions of dialysis of NHIS



Crusading Guide



* Police Hospital commissioned as president launches GhS6.1 million police medical fund



* Disregard news of transport increment – GRTCC



* Fight against illegal logging continues unabated - Hon Benito charges