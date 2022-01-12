Today at the newsstand: January 12, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines
B & FT
* BoG to offload US$450m to stabilise cedi in first quarter
* Benchmark value indecisions: Jobs, domestic output, revenue risk deteriorating - AGI warns
* SSNIT increases monthly pensions by 10%
Daily Graphic
* Replacing ageing farmer population: 500 youth receive support - They're first batch
* Academic calendar to be out soon – Adutwum
* GHS6.1m police medical fund launched
* Stars coach charges players to work harder
Junior Graphic
* Desist from acts of indiscipline
* Black Stars hopeful to bounce back against Gabon
Ghanaian Times
* Emergency support for injured police: President launches GHS6.1m medical fund, inaugurates Police Hospital Virtual Medical Centre
* NLC invites govt, UTAG over industrial action
* Iheanacho strikes as Nigeria sink Egypt
Daily Guide
* President launches GhS6.1m police medical fund
* Transport Council tackles 40% fare increment
* SSNIT increases benefits 10%
* 5 fire officers hot over missing GHS30,000 at accident scene
Republic Press
* SP gets busier as sacked 'okromouth' accountant petitions over KATH cash
* President launches GHS6.1 million police medical fund
* Masses queue for Covid-19 jab
* GNS commends CFO for reviving service
* Sexagenarian commits suicide
The Finder
* President launches GHS6.1m fund
* Support to agribusiness will remain our priority - ADB board chair
* No decision taken to increase transport fares – GRTCC
* First Sky founder urges govt to consier 2 sessions of dialysis of NHIS
Crusading Guide
* Police Hospital commissioned as president launches GhS6.1 million police medical fund
* Disregard news of transport increment – GRTCC
* Fight against illegal logging continues unabated - Hon Benito charges