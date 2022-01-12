You are here: HomeNews2022 01 12Article 1442650

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand: January 12, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines

B & FT

* BoG to offload US$450m to stabilise cedi in first quarter

* Benchmark value indecisions: Jobs, domestic output, revenue risk deteriorating - AGI warns

* SSNIT increases monthly pensions by 10%

Daily Graphic

* Replacing ageing farmer population: 500 youth receive support - They're first batch

* Academic calendar to be out soon – Adutwum

* GHS6.1m police medical fund launched

* Stars coach charges players to work harder

Junior Graphic

* Desist from acts of indiscipline

* Black Stars hopeful to bounce back against Gabon

Ghanaian Times

* Emergency support for injured police: President launches GHS6.1m medical fund, inaugurates Police Hospital Virtual Medical Centre

* NLC invites govt, UTAG over industrial action

* Iheanacho strikes as Nigeria sink Egypt

Daily Guide

* President launches GhS6.1m police medical fund

* Transport Council tackles 40% fare increment

* SSNIT increases benefits 10%

* 5 fire officers hot over missing GHS30,000 at accident scene

Republic Press

* SP gets busier as sacked 'okromouth' accountant petitions over KATH cash

* President launches GHS6.1 million police medical fund

* Masses queue for Covid-19 jab

* GNS commends CFO for reviving service

* Sexagenarian commits suicide

The Finder

* President launches GHS6.1m fund

* Support to agribusiness will remain our priority - ADB board chair

* No decision taken to increase transport fares – GRTCC

* First Sky founder urges govt to consier 2 sessions of dialysis of NHIS

Crusading Guide

* Police Hospital commissioned as president launches GhS6.1 million police medical fund

* Disregard news of transport increment – GRTCC

* Fight against illegal logging continues unabated - Hon Benito charges

