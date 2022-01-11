You are here: HomeNews2022 01 11Article 1441810

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – January 11, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

* Preserve country's unity - Asantehene charges media

* Students plead with govt to address UTAG concerns

* Updated app improves SIM card registration

* Morocco stun Ghana with late winner

* Ayew: Black Stars will bounce back strongly

Graphic Business

* Unemployment hits 36-year high - Females, youth worse victims

* Bank of Ghana to auction $75m today - Move to increase dollar supply, ensure cedi stability

* E-Levy risks rolling back progress in agric - Agribusiness Chamber

The Anchor

* Consumers threaten boycott of Nestle products after reports of rotten Ideal, Carnation milk hits market

* NSS to become employment agency - Executive Director

* AFCON2021: Everything to know about favorites and the rest of Africa's best teams

Crusading Guide

* Maranatha TV gutted by fire

* Govt releases GHS1.10bn for more agric jobs

* Let's support SIM registration process - George Andah

* Police officer petitions IGP over unfair treatment

* CSA commends stakeholders for promoting Cybersecurity Act

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment