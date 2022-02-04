You are here: HomeNews2022 02 04Article 1461271

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – Friday February 4, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (7)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers;

Daily Graphic

* Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery

* ECOWAS needs coalition - Critical to halting political turbulence – Akufo – Addo

* NACOC destroys 80-acre 'wee' plantation

* Heartbreak for Cameroun as Egypt qualify for AFCON final

Ghanaian Times

* Military takeover in sub-region: West Africa in danger - ECOWAS Chairman

* Donate generously to redevelopment of Appiate - Fund committee

* UTAG, NLC ordered to settle impasse out of court

* Egypt fined for breach of media protocols

The Informer

* Faces behind neglected Atta-Mills presidential library unmasked: Same characters masterminded formation of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage

* Ghana can't depend on IMF perpetually – Akufo – Addo declares

Republic Press

* NDC's borga MP in trouble, charged with criminal offences

* West Africa is in danger – Akufo – Addo cries out, as he condemns recent coups

* Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo – Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment