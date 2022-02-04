Today at the newsstand – Friday February 4, 2022

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery



* ECOWAS needs coalition - Critical to halting political turbulence – Akufo – Addo



* NACOC destroys 80-acre 'wee' plantation



* Heartbreak for Cameroun as Egypt qualify for AFCON final



Ghanaian Times



* Military takeover in sub-region: West Africa in danger - ECOWAS Chairman



* Donate generously to redevelopment of Appiate - Fund committee



* UTAG, NLC ordered to settle impasse out of court



* Egypt fined for breach of media protocols



The Informer



* Faces behind neglected Atta-Mills presidential library unmasked: Same characters masterminded formation of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage



* Ghana can't depend on IMF perpetually – Akufo – Addo declares



Republic Press



* NDC's borga MP in trouble, charged with criminal offences



* West Africa is in danger – Akufo – Addo cries out, as he condemns recent coups



* Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo – Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee