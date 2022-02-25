You are here: HomeNews2022 02 25Article 1477406

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand – Friday, February 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Russia – Ukraine conflict: Safety, evacuation of Ghanaians key – President Akufo-Addo

* Electoral Commissioners appointment must be competitive – Prof Agyeman – Duah

Daily Guide

* Bloody War Breaks Out…Putin Attacks Ukraine By Land, Air, Sea, Cyber
Over 1,000 Ghanaians stranded, Oil price sky-rockets

* Ato Essien Punched Over GHc620m BoG Cash

The Chronicle

* Akufo – Addo dreads Russia – Ukraine war…on fuel prices, safety of Ghanaians

* Absentee MPs to know their fate today – Speaker declares

The Custodian

* Deputy Speakers’ voting rights…Supreme Court rules on March 9

* Sack Adwoa Safo…Mpiani to Akufo – Addo

