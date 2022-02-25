Today at the newsstand – Friday, February 25, 2022

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022
Daily Graphic
* Russia – Ukraine conflict: Safety, evacuation of Ghanaians key – President Akufo-Addo
* Electoral Commissioners appointment must be competitive – Prof Agyeman – Duah
Daily Guide
* Bloody War Breaks Out…Putin Attacks Ukraine By Land, Air, Sea, Cyber
Over 1,000 Ghanaians stranded, Oil price sky-rockets
* Ato Essien Punched Over GHc620m BoG Cash
The Chronicle
* Akufo – Addo dreads Russia – Ukraine war…on fuel prices, safety of Ghanaians
* Absentee MPs to know their fate today – Speaker declares
The Custodian
* Deputy Speakers’ voting rights…Supreme Court rules on March 9
* Sack Adwoa Safo…Mpiani to Akufo – Addo