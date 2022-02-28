Today at the newsstand

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022
Daily Graphic:
Ukraine-Russia conflict: 24 Ghanaians arrive today - 460 evacuated
Demand rules of conduct from media owners - Prof Karikari
Pay GHS5.7m to state - CHRAJ directs former PPA boss
Hearts Of Oak, Legon Cities FC settle for a draw
The Informer:
Race for 2024 flagbearership: Drop Mahama - Tema East Executives advise NDC
Ghana, others condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of maximum secuirty - Procures patrol boats for the navy
Economy Times:
Banks happy... as the cedi falls
Deepening BOT: watchdogs trained to save public purse
Rising NPLs: Real estate players share causes antidotes
Republic Press:
220 Ghanaians flee Ukraine
Joe Wise faces Bagbin
Sacked PPA boss coup up GHS5m to state
Court orders NDC MP to pay GHS100k damages, retract, apologise to MCE in 3 weeks
Man allegedly kills mother over his missing GHS100