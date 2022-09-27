Today at the newspaper stands - September 27, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today:



The Finder Newspaper



* IMF begins analysis of Ghana's ability to meet debt obligations.



* Dr. Bawaumia commissions 22km Sinohydro Cape Coast inner city roads



Daily Graphic



* Save fishing industry



* IMF, Ghana confer on economy



Daily Guide



* NDC sponsored 'evil jeers' at Nana - NPP



* Bagbin has not ditch GBA



The Chronicle Newspaper



* Tribal politics rocks NDC.



* Melcom rebranded to provide a variety of products and services



