Today at the newspaper stands - September 27, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major newspaper headlines for today:
The Finder Newspaper
* IMF begins analysis of Ghana's ability to meet debt obligations.
* Dr. Bawaumia commissions 22km Sinohydro Cape Coast inner city roads
Daily Graphic
* Save fishing industry
* IMF, Ghana confer on economy
Daily Guide
* NDC sponsored 'evil jeers' at Nana - NPP
* Bagbin has not ditch GBA
The Chronicle Newspaper
* Tribal politics rocks NDC.
* Melcom rebranded to provide a variety of products and services
