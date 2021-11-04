Today at the news stands - November 4, 2021

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major newspaper headlines in the dailies:
The New Crusading Guide:
* NLA hands Prestige & Lucsmani raw deal
* Police drag Madina MP to court
* MASLOC supports Oda Market fire victims with GHS 1m
* Bawumia pressing NDC to study digital economy - Razak Kojo
Ghanaian Times:
* Ghana @50 monument: K'dua Jubilee park in ruins!
* Cabinet approves new Wild Life Resources Management Bill, 2021
* #COP26: Ghana signs onto LEAF coalition at #climatechange
* Ghana Business Awards honours 65 individuals, companies
B&FT:
* Digital economy success hinges on collaboration - Bawumia
* Private sector owes SSNIT over GHS 230m in outstanding debt
* Leading ICT Organizations & Professionals honoured
* Focus on efficiency in collection, not new taxes
Daily Graphic:
* Exercise to halt 'Aboboyaa' operations on motorway begins
* Stop galamsey at Akyem Akokoaso
* Form partnerships to deepen digital economy - Vice President
* Improving revenue performance: Expand tax coverage - Dr Ali-Nakyea
