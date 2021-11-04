You are here: HomeNews2021 11 04Article 1394626

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands - November 4, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Photos (5)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines in the dailies:

The New Crusading Guide:

* NLA hands Prestige & Lucsmani raw deal
* Police drag Madina MP to court
* MASLOC supports Oda Market fire victims with GHS 1m
* Bawumia pressing NDC to study digital economy - Razak Kojo

Ghanaian Times:

* Ghana @50 monument: K'dua Jubilee park in ruins!
* Cabinet approves new Wild Life Resources Management Bill, 2021
* #COP26: Ghana signs onto LEAF coalition at #climatechange
* Ghana Business Awards honours 65 individuals, companies

B&FT:

* Digital economy success hinges on collaboration - Bawumia
* Private sector owes SSNIT over GHS 230m in outstanding debt
* Leading ICT Organizations & Professionals honoured
* Focus on efficiency in collection, not new taxes

Daily Graphic:

* Exercise to halt 'Aboboyaa' operations on motorway begins
* Stop galamsey at Akyem Akokoaso
* Form partnerships to deepen digital economy - Vice President
* Improving revenue performance: Expand tax coverage - Dr Ali-Nakyea

You can browse pur gallery for pictures of the frontpages

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment