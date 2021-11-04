Today at the news stands - November 4, 2021

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Here are some major newspaper headlines in the dailies:



The New Crusading Guide:



* NLA hands Prestige & Lucsmani raw deal

* Police drag Madina MP to court

* MASLOC supports Oda Market fire victims with GHS 1m

* Bawumia pressing NDC to study digital economy - Razak Kojo



Ghanaian Times:



* Ghana @50 monument: K'dua Jubilee park in ruins!

* Cabinet approves new Wild Life Resources Management Bill, 2021

* #COP26: Ghana signs onto LEAF coalition at #climatechange

* Ghana Business Awards honours 65 individuals, companies



B&FT:



* Digital economy success hinges on collaboration - Bawumia

* Private sector owes SSNIT over GHS 230m in outstanding debt

* Leading ICT Organizations & Professionals honoured

* Focus on efficiency in collection, not new taxes



Daily Graphic:



* Exercise to halt 'Aboboyaa' operations on motorway begins

* Stop galamsey at Akyem Akokoaso

* Form partnerships to deepen digital economy - Vice President

* Improving revenue performance: Expand tax coverage - Dr Ali-Nakyea



