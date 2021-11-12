Today at the news stands - November 12, 2021

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Here are some top news headlines from the dailies



Ghanaian Times:



* Keta Sea Port project to take off

* Young entrepreneurs to get massive boost in 2022 budget

* LGBTQI+ bill: Proponents, opponents come face-to-face before parliament

* President joins ex-servicemen to mark 76th Remembrance Day in Accra



B&FT:



* AGI calls for review of counterproductive benchmark value policy

* Policy rate projected to reach 14%

* SSNIT pays over GHS 2.7bn beneficiaries this year

* MEST Accelerator Scale to power SMEs to grow



The Herald:



* NLA arrests 10 illegal Banker to Banker operators

* Uncaring Akufo-Addo abandons 4,000 Volta tidal waves victims for holidays abroad

* Growing numbers of unemployed Ghanaians, national security crisis-



Republic Press:



* NPP takes on John Mahama

* Tension mounts on Akyem Enyiresi

* AG makes a u-turn



The Chronicle:



* Prempeh, Akoto Ampaw buckle-down

* 'Yes, fuel prices have gone up, but Ghana still needs revenue'

* I've unprecedented record - Ato Essien, but still weeps in court

* Nana Addo is not 'Yentie Obia'a' President

* Prez takes 7-day leave



Daily Graphic:



* 2022 Budget preview: Include exit taxes: CSOs advocate

* Admit 499 students to School of Law

* Public purse secure - Eugene Arhin



The New Crusading Guide:



* CBC "public purse" assertion: Presidency disagree

* Transport stakeholders share views

* Doctors to enjoy 'free' healthcare

* NLA goes after illegal bankers to banker operators



