General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands - March 8, 2022

Stack of newspapers - File photo Stack of newspapers - File photo

Here are some of top newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

- We'll resist coup makers - Nana
- 2 Cops Cited in Bullion Van Robberies

THE CHRONICLE

- Dampare strikes @ Barracks again ... arrests officers suspected to be involved in bullion van robberies
- DCE arrested and bailed over kidnapping of predecessor

THE FINDER

- Police bust bullion van robbery gang
- Negative propaganda against E-Levy has affected Ghana's credit worthiness - Ofori Atta

THE DAILY STATESMAN

- We are capable - President urges joint efforts for economic rebound
- Kwesi Botchwey: IMF not option to revive economy

