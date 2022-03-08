Today at the news stands - March 8, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

DAILY GUIDE



- We'll resist coup makers - Nana

- 2 Cops Cited in Bullion Van Robberies



THE CHRONICLE



- Dampare strikes @ Barracks again ... arrests officers suspected to be involved in bullion van robberies

- DCE arrested and bailed over kidnapping of predecessor



THE FINDER



- Police bust bullion van robbery gang

- Negative propaganda against E-Levy has affected Ghana's credit worthiness - Ofori Atta



THE DAILY STATESMAN



- We are capable - President urges joint efforts for economic rebound

- Kwesi Botchwey: IMF not option to revive economy



