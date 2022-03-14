Today at the news stands - March 14, 2022

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are the major newspaper headlines for today



The Chronicle:



* Police seize 33k AK47 ammo from soldier



* Togbega plays double standard over Supreme Court ruling



The Informer:



* On interpretation of constitution: Supreme Court consistent



* Bagbin's reaction to president unfair - Ghanaians



* Asiedu Nketiah's slap comment shameful, dangerous - NDC elder



Ghanaian Times:



* 9 UEW students killed in road crash at Asuboi



* NLA donates GHS100,000 to Appiate Support Fund



* Koforidua Hospital gets Dialysis Centre



