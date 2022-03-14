Today at the news stands - March 14, 2022

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are the major newspaper headlines for today
The Chronicle:
* Police seize 33k AK47 ammo from soldier
* Togbega plays double standard over Supreme Court ruling
The Informer:
* On interpretation of constitution: Supreme Court consistent
* Bagbin's reaction to president unfair - Ghanaians
* Asiedu Nketiah's slap comment shameful, dangerous - NDC elder
Ghanaian Times:
* 9 UEW students killed in road crash at Asuboi
* NLA donates GHS100,000 to Appiate Support Fund
* Koforidua Hospital gets Dialysis Centre
