Today at the news stands - February 21, 2022

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Ghanaian Times:



- Ghana Card registration congestion: NIA opens more centres to reduce inconvenience

- We're not returning to classrooms

- Hearts, Kotoko share points in thriller

- Sweet taste of rivalry outside Accra Stadium <>The Informer:



The Informer

- Crude Machiavellian tactics at UEW as Education Minister foments trouble

- Dzifa Attivor laid to rest

- Confusion rocks NPP elections as aspirants battle for nomination forms

- NLA vows to flush out illegal lotto operators



The Herald



- Ex-state protocol director break silence on Atta Mills' death

- Education Minister caught formenting trouble at Winneba University

- Hopeson Adorye attacks Akufo-Addo's 'girlfriend' Serwaa Broni



B&FT



- Gov't to roll out six major expenditure cut measures

- Manufacturing, trade sectors inspire hope in economy recovery

- Bawumia reiterates gov't commitment to develop newly-created regions

- Digitalisation, climate change remain critical for dev't



