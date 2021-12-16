Today at the news stands: December 16, 2021

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Daily Guide



NDC accepts 2022 budget



Akuapem Poloo set free, fined GH¢12,000



The Chronicle



Counsel asks soldier witness at coup trial: Do you smoke? Yes my Lord, I smoke cigarette



E-levy is badly needed for national development – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Business Finder



AfCFTA must work; let’s create conditions that will boost trade – Pianim



Ignore wicked conspiracy theories and get vaccinated – Prez



The Daily Statesman



Let’s go for the COVID jab – President urges unvaccinated persons



Time for strict separation of power – Minority Leader wants Parliament decoupled from Executive