Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

The New Crusading Guide



Bagbin in trouble, sued for overseeing rejection of 2022 budget



Directors of education cry for allowances



The Daily Statesman



Minority shot down in abortive attempt to overturn budget approval



COVID-19: Ghana records first two Omicron variant cases



The Chronicle



Jinapor pours ‘sand’ in Minority ‘gari’ as NDC MPs fail the second time to scuttle budget



Police surveillance cameras capture more errant drivers



Business Finder



Redesign procurement system to support local entrepreneurs – TUC



SSNIT assures pensioners of regular payment of pensions



