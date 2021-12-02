You are here: HomeNews2021 12 02Article 1414657

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

The New Crusading Guide

Bagbin in trouble, sued for overseeing rejection of 2022 budget

Directors of education cry for allowances

The Daily Statesman

Minority shot down in abortive attempt to overturn budget approval

COVID-19: Ghana records first two Omicron variant cases

The Chronicle

Jinapor pours ‘sand’ in Minority ‘gari’ as NDC MPs fail the second time to scuttle budget

Police surveillance cameras capture more errant drivers

Business Finder

Redesign procurement system to support local entrepreneurs – TUC

SSNIT assures pensioners of regular payment of pensions

