Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The New Crusading Guide
Bagbin in trouble, sued for overseeing rejection of 2022 budget
Directors of education cry for allowances
The Daily Statesman
Minority shot down in abortive attempt to overturn budget approval
COVID-19: Ghana records first two Omicron variant cases
The Chronicle
Jinapor pours ‘sand’ in Minority ‘gari’ as NDC MPs fail the second time to scuttle budget
Police surveillance cameras capture more errant drivers
Business Finder
Redesign procurement system to support local entrepreneurs – TUC
SSNIT assures pensioners of regular payment of pensions