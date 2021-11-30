Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
Anxiety over 2022 budget: Experts call for consensus-building
Legal education: Expand access but don’t sacrifice quality – President Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian Times
Government to break law school monopoly, plans to enact new legal profession law
2022 budget approval: Showdown in Parliament today as Majority seeks to undo Friday’s rejection
The Chronicle
A badly trained lawyer is a danger to society – Akufo-Addo warns
Ghanaian UK student denies deportation allegation by Scholarship Secretariat
The Daily Statesman
We need reforms in our legal education – President Akufo-Addo
What do you have for Ghana? NPP demands NDC’s alternative to 2022 budget