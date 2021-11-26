You are here: HomeNews2021 11 26Article 1410271

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines in newspapers;

The Chronicle:

*'Poor' Adawso lady on cloud 9 after receiving surprise telephone call from IGP

* We will track reassigning of toll booth workers - NYA

*Okyem Aboagye advises Wontumi: Step down

Daily Guide:

* GHS620m trial Ato Essien claims sleep disorder, escapes arrest

* 9 killed in mining pit in WR

* Health Minister laments vaccine politics

* Abu Jinapor rattles NDC MPs with figures

* Klopp denies AFCON insult

* Man U gets interim boss

Ghanaian Times:

* 4 former African presidents to attend security forum in Accra next month

* Over 100 illegal structures go down as Ablekuma West Assembly takes steps to protect lagoon

* Prof Atuguba to push Parliament to pass anti-adultery bill into law

B&FT:

* Increase SSNIT contribution to 17.4% to avert collapse - ACRR

* AGI welcomes benchmark values reversal, urges GUTA to cooperate in country's interest

* Prudential Life Insurance launches PruRide 2021

Daily Graphic:

* Fast-track textbooks procurement - Publishers tell GES

* Why Kaneshie is drowning in floods

* 2022 budget proffers solutions - NUGS, TUC state positions

* ADB, others support Farmers Day

* Disasters in North East Region: 3 killed in robbery

