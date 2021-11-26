Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

The Chronicle:



*'Poor' Adawso lady on cloud 9 after receiving surprise telephone call from IGP



* We will track reassigning of toll booth workers - NYA



*Okyem Aboagye advises Wontumi: Step down



Daily Guide:



* GHS620m trial Ato Essien claims sleep disorder, escapes arrest



* 9 killed in mining pit in WR



* Health Minister laments vaccine politics



* Abu Jinapor rattles NDC MPs with figures



* Klopp denies AFCON insult



* Man U gets interim boss



Ghanaian Times:



* 4 former African presidents to attend security forum in Accra next month



* Over 100 illegal structures go down as Ablekuma West Assembly takes steps to protect lagoon



* Prof Atuguba to push Parliament to pass anti-adultery bill into law



B&FT:



* Increase SSNIT contribution to 17.4% to avert collapse - ACRR



* AGI welcomes benchmark values reversal, urges GUTA to cooperate in country's interest



* Prudential Life Insurance launches PruRide 2021



Daily Graphic:



* Fast-track textbooks procurement - Publishers tell GES



* Why Kaneshie is drowning in floods



* 2022 budget proffers solutions - NUGS, TUC state positions



* ADB, others support Farmers Day



* Disasters in North East Region: 3 killed in robbery