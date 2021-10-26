Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021
Here are some major news headlines for today
B&FT:
* Banks will increase lending as economy picks up - Addison
* Rising aged population dependent on active workers worrying - Employment Minister
The Finder:
* GH¢30m disbursed to tourism players
* Akufo-Addo launches alternative employment and livelihood programme for galamseyers
* Some applicants say they opted for GIS due to no job
Ghanaian Times:
* President launches livelihood programme to benefit 220,000 people
* Thousands of prospective Fire Service, GIS recruits throng El-Wak, FATS to go through screening
Daily Guide:
* EC wants probe into John Dramani Mahama's 1 million votes
* President launches NAELP for illegal miners
* Police chase doom prophets; Jesus Ahuofe on GH¢100,000 bail
Daily Graphic:
* Alternative livelihood programme: 220,000 illegal miners to gain employment
* Cabinet approves GH¢43.9m to retool Veterinary Services
* Ban on 'aboboyaa' to February 2022
