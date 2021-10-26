You are here: HomeNews2021 10 26Article 1388251

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major news headlines for today

B&FT:

* Banks will increase lending as economy picks up - Addison

* Rising aged population dependent on active workers worrying - Employment Minister

The Finder:

* GH¢30m disbursed to tourism players

* Akufo-Addo launches alternative employment and livelihood programme for galamseyers

* Some applicants say they opted for GIS due to no job

Ghanaian Times:

* President launches livelihood programme to benefit 220,000 people

* Thousands of prospective Fire Service, GIS recruits throng El-Wak, FATS to go through screening

Daily Guide:

* EC wants probe into John Dramani Mahama's 1 million votes

* President launches NAELP for illegal miners

* Police chase doom prophets; Jesus Ahuofe on GH¢100,000 bail

Daily Graphic:

* Alternative livelihood programme: 220,000 illegal miners to gain employment

* Cabinet approves GH¢43.9m to retool Veterinary Services

* Ban on 'aboboyaa' to February 2022

You can browse through our gallery for photos

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment