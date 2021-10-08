You are here: HomeNews2021 10 08Article 1375165

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Today at the news stands

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Guide

Nana Addo opens 7 factories in 2 months
Bawumia fetes lepers on birthday
Railway Authority in land grab

Informer

Procurement of Presidential jet: Public anger looms, Nitiwul's 'you can't shower' argument worsens matters
Akufo Addo promises to transform Ghana before expiration of second term
Gender Minister sacked

Daily Graphic

Mining train heads North; Govt commits to stringent regulation
Police address insecurity in cocoa sector
Sackey is first female AMA boss
More throw support behind anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Ghanaian Observer

Ghana on the verge of bumper maize harvest
Bawumia celebrates 58th birthday with cured lepers
Govt to regulate emerging mining industry in the northern sector - Lands Minister
Akufo Addo inaugurates Okere Assembly Office complex

Chronicle

Christians roar: Go against anti-gay bill and risk our votes
Mining industry regulations to be enhanced - Minister
Make cigarettes extremely expensive - VALD
Juju fails suspected robber

