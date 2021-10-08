Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Daily Guide



Nana Addo opens 7 factories in 2 months

Bawumia fetes lepers on birthday

Railway Authority in land grab



Informer



Procurement of Presidential jet: Public anger looms, Nitiwul's 'you can't shower' argument worsens matters

Akufo Addo promises to transform Ghana before expiration of second term

Gender Minister sacked



Daily Graphic



Mining train heads North; Govt commits to stringent regulation

Police address insecurity in cocoa sector

Sackey is first female AMA boss

More throw support behind anti-LGBTQI+ bill



Ghanaian Observer



Ghana on the verge of bumper maize harvest

Bawumia celebrates 58th birthday with cured lepers

Govt to regulate emerging mining industry in the northern sector - Lands Minister

Akufo Addo inaugurates Okere Assembly Office complex



Chronicle



Christians roar: Go against anti-gay bill and risk our votes

Mining industry regulations to be enhanced - Minister

Make cigarettes extremely expensive - VALD

Juju fails suspected robber



