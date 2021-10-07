Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Newspaper headlines for today



BFT



Cocoa farmers to get US$400 living income differential



COCOBOD Businesses confidence declines over economic challenges



New Crusading Guide 504 unit Kwabenya police estate nears completion



Stop inciting people of Ejura - NPP MP cautions NDC



Daily Graphic



Debate on LGBTQI+: Parliament's agenda set - 2 groups in tango over bill



81,081 deployed for National Service



TOR IMC vows to end graft



The Finder



Prez commissions GHS6.2m shoe manufacturing factory



Deal to sharpen entrepreneurial skills of tourism, arts and culture ecosystem signed Daily Guide



Owusu Bempah petitions AG



10 picked in Afiadenyigba robbery



The Chronicle



Alan is the suitable candidate for NPP



GSFP boss exposes corrupt caterers



Ghanaian Times



Ghana, Spain to create 1m tourism jobs in 3 years



Christian bodies present memorandum in support of LGBTQ+ bill to Parliament



