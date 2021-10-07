Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Newspaper headlines for today
BFT
Cocoa farmers to get US$400 living income differential
COCOBOD Businesses confidence declines over economic challenges
New Crusading Guide 504 unit Kwabenya police estate nears completion
Stop inciting people of Ejura - NPP MP cautions NDC
Daily Graphic
Debate on LGBTQI+: Parliament's agenda set - 2 groups in tango over bill
81,081 deployed for National Service
TOR IMC vows to end graft
The Finder
Prez commissions GHS6.2m shoe manufacturing factory
Deal to sharpen entrepreneurial skills of tourism, arts and culture ecosystem signed Daily Guide
Owusu Bempah petitions AG
10 picked in Afiadenyigba robbery
The Chronicle
Alan is the suitable candidate for NPP
GSFP boss exposes corrupt caterers
Ghanaian Times
Ghana, Spain to create 1m tourism jobs in 3 years
Christian bodies present memorandum in support of LGBTQ+ bill to Parliament