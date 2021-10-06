Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some newspaper headlines for today
Chronicle
NDC rewrites Ejura report
Jubilee House director: Frema Osei Opare not unlawfully auctioning state property
Herald
Scandal hits Law School admissions again
Finance Ministry refutes Ofori-Atta's resignation
Massive theft at Tema Oil Refinery
The Informer
Akufo-Addo jumps trap, says, I won't manipulate constitution to my favour
Legalising IPAC: Asiedu Nketia stabs NDC
HIV infection high amongst homosexuals in Ghana - AIDS Commission
Daily Graphic
Otoo is best teacher, wins 3-bedroom house
Stolen crash barriers to be replaced - Resident engineer
Rev. Owusu Bempah faces trial in 2 courts
Akufo-Addo makes stopover at Kwahu; inspects €4 million Atibie Hospital Project
Five teenager drown in Komenda
35-year-old man killed for allegedly chasing another man's wife
New Crusading Guide
Attacks on Anas over slain journo's family, wife: Tiger Eye still sponsors education of Ahmed Suale's children
Akufo-Addo c'ssions Bantama astroturf, lauds Asenso Boakye & Wembley
Chief of Staff exonerated over allegations of unlawful auction
Find some more photos