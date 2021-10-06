Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Here are some newspaper headlines for today



Chronicle



NDC rewrites Ejura report

Jubilee House director: Frema Osei Opare not unlawfully auctioning state property



Herald



Scandal hits Law School admissions again

Finance Ministry refutes Ofori-Atta's resignation

Massive theft at Tema Oil Refinery



The Informer



Akufo-Addo jumps trap, says, I won't manipulate constitution to my favour

Legalising IPAC: Asiedu Nketia stabs NDC

HIV infection high amongst homosexuals in Ghana - AIDS Commission



Daily Graphic



Otoo is best teacher, wins 3-bedroom house

Stolen crash barriers to be replaced - Resident engineer

Rev. Owusu Bempah faces trial in 2 courts







Akufo-Addo makes stopover at Kwahu; inspects €4 million Atibie Hospital Project

Five teenager drown in Komenda

35-year-old man killed for allegedly chasing another man's wife



New Crusading Guide



Attacks on Anas over slain journo's family, wife: Tiger Eye still sponsors education of Ahmed Suale's children

Akufo-Addo c'ssions Bantama astroturf, lauds Asenso Boakye & Wembley

Chief of Staff exonerated over allegations of unlawful auction



