Today at the news stands

Chronicle

NDC rewrites Ejura report
Jubilee House director: Frema Osei Opare not unlawfully auctioning state property

Herald

Scandal hits Law School admissions again
Finance Ministry refutes Ofori-Atta's resignation
Massive theft at Tema Oil Refinery

The Informer

Akufo-Addo jumps trap, says, I won't manipulate constitution to my favour
Legalising IPAC: Asiedu Nketia stabs NDC
HIV infection high amongst homosexuals in Ghana - AIDS Commission

Daily Graphic

Otoo is best teacher, wins 3-bedroom house
Stolen crash barriers to be replaced - Resident engineer
Rev. Owusu Bempah faces trial in 2 courts



Akufo-Addo makes stopover at Kwahu; inspects €4 million Atibie Hospital Project
Five teenager drown in Komenda
35-year-old man killed for allegedly chasing another man's wife

New Crusading Guide

Attacks on Anas over slain journo's family, wife: Tiger Eye still sponsors education of Ahmed Suale's children
Akufo-Addo c'ssions Bantama astroturf, lauds Asenso Boakye & Wembley
Chief of Staff exonerated over allegations of unlawful auction

