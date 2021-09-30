Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the newspaper headlines for today, September 30, 2021:
Chronicle:
Police declare war on robbers..another 2 gunned down
Suspects in free for all fight with police
Kumasi enmeshed in filth as Zoomlion fails to evacuate waste
Ghanaian Times:
Heavy rains cut off 46 communities in B/R..bridge washed away, essential services inaccessible to residents
396 suspected criminals grabbed in A/R..792 motorcycles impounded
Daily Guide:
Ejura report: Kaaka witness lied
2 robbers killed, 4 escape, 1 grabbed
Judges, magistrates cry over allowance
Daily Graphic:
Accra-Tema motorway potholes patched
Make health facilities audit report public - Minority challenges government
Business Finder:
AfCFTA: More awareness key - Private sector, diaspora and academia must team up
Ghana will have food in abundance next year - Dr
Find photos of the papers in our photo gallery