You are here: HomeNews2021 09 28Article 1367281

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of newspapers File photo of newspapers

Here are some headlines in the dailies

Daily Graphic:

Ejura committee recommends compensation for families

‘Sex for freedom’ policeman remanded


New Crusading Guide:

Takoradi “pregnant” woman granted GHC50,000 bail

Government to revive investment in economy with upcoming Expo in Dubai


Insight:

Kevin Taylor…fires salvoes at NPP and Presidency

Why Afrifa was an imperialist agent used to topple Nkrumah- Uganda President writes

Chronicle:

Ghana to acquire bigger Prez jet - Jubilee House reveal

Drama as assassination suspect fails to appear in court

Five lawyers defend suspected Takoradi prankster

Daily Dispatch:

Afua Adoboe’s take…I will be surprised if Duffuor gets 10% of delegate votes against Mahama

Reconsider Jane Opoku-Agyemang if you want to go beyond one term - Ephson advises NDC

Ghanaian Times:

Police deploy more personnel in Tema, Accra to combat crime

2 armed robbers shot dead

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment