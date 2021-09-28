Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some headlines in the dailies
Daily Graphic:
Ejura committee recommends compensation for families
‘Sex for freedom’ policeman remanded
New Crusading Guide:
Takoradi “pregnant” woman granted GHC50,000 bail
Government to revive investment in economy with upcoming Expo in Dubai
Insight:
Kevin Taylor…fires salvoes at NPP and Presidency
Why Afrifa was an imperialist agent used to topple Nkrumah- Uganda President writes
Chronicle:
Ghana to acquire bigger Prez jet - Jubilee House reveal
Drama as assassination suspect fails to appear in court
Five lawyers defend suspected Takoradi prankster
Daily Dispatch:
Afua Adoboe’s take…I will be surprised if Duffuor gets 10% of delegate votes against Mahama
Reconsider Jane Opoku-Agyemang if you want to go beyond one term - Ephson advises NDC
Ghanaian Times:
Police deploy more personnel in Tema, Accra to combat crime
2 armed robbers shot dead