Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some headlines in the dailies



Daily Graphic:



Ejura committee recommends compensation for families



‘Sex for freedom’ policeman remanded





New Crusading Guide:



Takoradi “pregnant” woman granted GHC50,000 bail



Government to revive investment in economy with upcoming Expo in Dubai





Insight:



Kevin Taylor…fires salvoes at NPP and Presidency



Why Afrifa was an imperialist agent used to topple Nkrumah- Uganda President writes



Chronicle:



Ghana to acquire bigger Prez jet - Jubilee House reveal



Drama as assassination suspect fails to appear in court



Five lawyers defend suspected Takoradi prankster



Daily Dispatch:



Afua Adoboe’s take…I will be surprised if Duffuor gets 10% of delegate votes against Mahama



Reconsider Jane Opoku-Agyemang if you want to go beyond one term - Ephson advises NDC



Ghanaian Times:



Police deploy more personnel in Tema, Accra to combat crime



2 armed robbers shot dead