Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Headlines from today's dailies include:



Daily Graphic



Accra Shuttle bounces back in October



Bia, Tano rivers clear up



Innovate to address housing challenges - Asenso-Boakye charges industry players





Daily Guide



T'di woman not pregnant, suspected 'self kidnap'



Nana wants AU to be part of G20



Tano river recovering





Ghanaian Times



Police arrest three suspects



Public reacts to fast-growing population following 2021 census report



US govt pledges 1.3m Pfizer vaccines to Ghana - US veep assures president





Republic Press



New twist in T'di 'kidnap' saga



I took hall post to survive in Presec - Bryan Acheampong



UTAG threatens another strike





Business24



Cocobod eye productivity increase after record crop



Prez decries 'vaccines as tool for immigration control'



GEPA, MoTI court youthful investors to cocoa sector



Browse our photo gallery for some more