Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines in newspapers;
Daily Graphic
Majority Leader urges bipartisan review of Petroleum Act
Ghanaian Times
Ejura probe report: We'll not spare offenders, Interior Minister assures
The Crusading Guide
Sweeping reforms at National Security Ministry; 3-days workshop underway to educate personnel
The Finder
BOST to pay GHS9.9m plus 30% annual interest since 2011 to Hask Oil as judgment debt
Republic Press
Assin North MP hot as Supreme Court throws out his application
Junior Graphic
Girls shares ordeal living in orphanage