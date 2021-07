Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Daily Graphic



President reinforces Covid-19 restrictions

Reclaim mining sites for farming – Council of State Chairman

Daily Guide



We’re fighting demonds, principalities, says Bawumia

I’m coming back – Mahama

The Daily Statesman



Oppong Nkrumah provides medical facilities for constituents

Rising Covid-19 cases alarming – President urges strict observance of safety protocols

The Custodian



Ofoase-Ayirebi MP provides 1st Medical Theatre for constituents

Digitisation to produce problem-solving graduates – Bawumia

Economy Times



Ghana’s public debt rises to GH¢332.4b

BoG likely to hold policy rate at 13.5%

The Finder



Post-event receptions banned – Akufo-Addo

Court of Appeal dismisses Eni’s stay of execution application

B&FT



Scrap PFJ fertiliser subsidies

GOIL wins Coporate Governance award

Republic Press



Government to establish Girls STEM SHS in Accra

Security analyst urges President to confirm Akuffo-Dampare as substantive IGP

The Meridian



‘You are Ghana’s future’ – Bawumia

Chief kick against removal of Traditional Council Registrars