General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines in newspapers;

Daily Graphic

I’m committed to free media – President reaffirms at Eid prayers Akoto Ampaw responds to Akwasi Afrifa Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Daily Guide

CID grills $5million ‘bribe’ lawyer; its crazy says Sheshe 7 dangerous robbers caged Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Daily Statesman

New NPA boss outlines plans for petroleum downstream industry Covid-19 still with us – President cautions against disregard for protocols Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

B&FT

MTN is Business of the Decade at Millennium Excellence Awards Businesses unhappy with delay in forming Tax Appeals Board Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Finder

Gov’t to create 1m jobs in 3 years We are willing to participate in Ghana, Nigeria Trade discourse – GNBC Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Republic Press

Akufo-Addo’s lawyer breaks silence on $5m bribery saga Economy on track – Akufo-Addo Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Meridian

Ngleshie Alata sits on time bomb! – As chieftaincy bloodbath looms What crude nonsense! – Kweku Baako fumes at Kennedy Agyapong Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Junior Graphic

Assign boys, girls equal work at home Today's front pages: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Tags: Newspaper headlines Newspapers

