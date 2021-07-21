Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines in newspapers;
Daily Graphic
I'm committed to free media – President reaffirms at Eid prayers Akoto Ampaw responds to Akwasi Afrifa
Daily Guide
CID grills $5million 'bribe' lawyer; its crazy says Sheshe 7 dangerous robbers caged
The Daily Statesman
New NPA boss outlines plans for petroleum downstream industry Covid-19 still with us – President cautions against disregard for protocols
B&FT
MTN is Business of the Decade at Millennium Excellence Awards Businesses unhappy with delay in forming Tax Appeals Board
The Finder
Gov't to create 1m jobs in 3 years We are willing to participate in Ghana, Nigeria Trade discourse – GNBC
Republic Press
Akufo-Addo's lawyer breaks silence on $5m bribery saga Economy on track – Akufo-Addo
The Meridian
Ngleshie Alata sits on time bomb! – As chieftaincy bloodbath looms What crude nonsense! – Kweku Baako fumes at Kennedy Agyapong
Junior Graphic
Assign boys, girls equal work at home