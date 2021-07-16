Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 07 16Article 1310602

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic:

Planting for Food struggles for survival - Flagship programme partners owed huge debts - Minister

Pirates on rampage in Gulf of Guinea - Abduct Ghanaian fishing vessel crew

Sputnik vaccine suppliers pull out, Minister of Health discloses


Daily Guide:

Moesha drama unfolds

Blood on JB killers' hands

Ejura, political bed - military needed

Chiefs push for Ameyaw in Dormaa West

Dubai Sheikh's Sputnik contract cancelled


The Informer:

The legacy of a visionary leader - Mills 'resurrects' as Ghanaians call for implementation of CRC Report

Sputnik V procurement 'yaamutu' as public anger downs dea

B&FT:

Mid-year budget: Tell us the impact of newly introduced taxes - Prof Quartey

Calls for acquisition of vessels for shipping line intensify


The Chronicle:

Ofori-Atta gives financial clearance to recruit over 11k into Immigration, Police, others

'Kidnapped' Apinto chief appears

Wife kills 100yr-old hubby with pestle


The Business Finder:

Ecobank, GCB Bank controlled 23.9% of deposits in the banking industry in 2020 - Tesah Capital research

TUC yet to apologise to Rebecca and Samira

COVID-19 deaths in Africa surge more than 40% over previous week

Weekend Today Newspaper:

