Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines



Ghanaian Times:



- 2021 population census ends today…GSS begins mop-up exercise today



- Pastor drowns performing religious rites in Offinso river



Chronicle:



- We didn’t approve salaries for First and second ladies - Emolument Committee Member



- Parliament to investigate Sputnik V vaccine purchase



Daily Post:



- Mahama kicks against First Lady’s salary



- Intelligence failure & the flippant resort to the military to handle civil matters led to Ejura killings - Dr. Randy Abbey



Daily Guide:



- Exume Ejura victims for bullets - Baako



- Executives, MPs salaries revealed



Herald:



- Okudzeto Ablakwa wants US$28M MPs car loans withdrawn



- Defense Minister hides identities of Wa soldiers..cover up suspects in abuse of residents



Daily Graphic:



- 80% households covered in census..mop up scheduled for July 12-18



- Student fingered in Accra Academy fire outbreaks



