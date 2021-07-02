Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
Making Accra Work: Massive clean-up at Agbogbloshie
‘Appoint Information Officers to facilitate RTI Law’
Daily Guide
CJ bounces Opuni, trail moves on
Dredged Odaw, Korle Lagoon checking floods
The Daily Statesman
Antwi-Danso , 2 others probe Ejura disturbances
Bawumia hails BoG ‘game changer’ gold purchase
The Finder
55,000 to enjoy GH₵ 85 million scholarship for next academic year beginning September – Registrar
Freight forwarders bare teeth as shipping lines over illegal and outrageous charges
B&FT
Coca-Cola donates GH₵ 746,955 TO Covid-19 Private Sector Fund
PURC goes digital to take timely utility decisions
The Ghanaian Observer
President Akufo-Addo, Veep and GBA observe Martyrs’ day
Chief Imam calls for calm over Ejura disturbances
Ghanaian Times
Ejura killings: One more suspect in police grips
Agbogbloshie market goes down at last!
