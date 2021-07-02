Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Daily Graphic



Making Accra Work: Massive clean-up at Agbogbloshie

‘Appoint Information Officers to facilitate RTI Law’

Daily Guide



CJ bounces Opuni, trail moves on

Dredged Odaw, Korle Lagoon checking floods

The Daily Statesman



Antwi-Danso , 2 others probe Ejura disturbances

Bawumia hails BoG ‘game changer’ gold purchase

The Finder



55,000 to enjoy GH₵ 85 million scholarship for next academic year beginning September – Registrar

Freight forwarders bare teeth as shipping lines over illegal and outrageous charges

B&FT



Coca-Cola donates GH₵ 746,955 TO Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

PURC goes digital to take timely utility decisions

The Ghanaian Observer



President Akufo-Addo, Veep and GBA observe Martyrs’ day

Chief Imam calls for calm over Ejura disturbances

Ghanaian Times



Ejura killings: One more suspect in police grips

Agbogbloshie market goes down at last!

