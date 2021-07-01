Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Daily Graphic:



Jinapor justifies burning of excavators

22 notorious robbers wanted…GHC50,000 reward for informant



Daily Guide



Kaaka killed by brother? Nana orders public probe

More trouble for Mfantseman MP killers

The Daily Statesman



Ghana taken off FATF ‘grey list’

SSNIT/NIA card merger to ensure effective identification system

Business Finder



Don’t kill, destroy companies – ICU charges workers

Ghana off money laundering list, regains confidence of investors

B&FT



NPRA retrieves GH₵ 6m from recalcitrant employers

Ghana’s cyber security development ranked third in Africa