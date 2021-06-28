Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic:
- 2021 census: counting begins
- Ghana exits money laundering list
Ghanaian Times:
- 4 die, others displaced in heavy rainfall in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions
- Government allocates GHc5M to creative arts industry- Dr. Awal
Daily Dispatch:
- Fetish priest and 6 others arrested for murder of 12-year-old boy ( Intestines, heart, kidney and male organ removed)
- Regional breakdown of the 555, 575 teenage pregnancies in five years ( 2016-2020)
Daily Guide:
- 4 bullion van robbers arrested
- GHC627,490 missing at NITA
Daily Post:
- LGBTQ+ elements have infiltrated Ola Girls SHS - Management
- Government’s decision not to sign new routine road maintenance contract ‘unacceptable’ - Agbodza
Herald:
- US$170M judgment debt jumps to US$200M as Godfred Dame plots using Police CID to harass political opponents
- Ex-TOR Boss admits bribing Ghanaian MPs, government officials in US case
Chronicle:
- Cover of ‘Red Devil’..The Cop executioner, blown!.. Reportedly hiding in Togo after escaping arrest at Okorase-Koforidua last week Friday
- Government invests GHC450M to mitigate flooding
Informer:
- Revocation of UniBank license..Court sides with Duffuor..boots out receiver
- Enough is Enough…time to raid mosquito off NDC after years of sucking party’s blood
Insight:
- #COVID19: Minority demands probe into work of Frontiers Healthcare over alleged breaches
- Tsatsu says burning excavators nonsensical