General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic:

- 2021 census: counting begins

- Ghana exits money laundering list

Ghanaian Times:

- 4 die, others displaced in heavy rainfall in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions

- Government allocates GHc5M to creative arts industry- Dr. Awal

Daily Dispatch:

- Fetish priest and 6 others arrested for murder of 12-year-old boy ( Intestines, heart, kidney and male organ removed)

- Regional breakdown of the 555, 575 teenage pregnancies in five years ( 2016-2020)

Daily Guide:

- 4 bullion van robbers arrested

- GHC627,490 missing at NITA

Daily Post:

- LGBTQ+ elements have infiltrated Ola Girls SHS - Management

- Government’s decision not to sign new routine road maintenance contract ‘unacceptable’ - Agbodza

Herald:

- US$170M judgment debt jumps to US$200M as Godfred Dame plots using Police CID to harass political opponents

- Ex-TOR Boss admits bribing Ghanaian MPs, government officials in US case

Chronicle:

- Cover of ‘Red Devil’..The Cop executioner, blown!.. Reportedly hiding in Togo after escaping arrest at Okorase-Koforidua last week Friday

- Government invests GHC450M to mitigate flooding

Informer:

- Revocation of UniBank license..Court sides with Duffuor..boots out receiver

- Enough is Enough…time to raid mosquito off NDC after years of sucking party’s blood

Insight:

- #COVID19: Minority demands probe into work of Frontiers Healthcare over alleged breaches

- Tsatsu says burning excavators nonsensical

