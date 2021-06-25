You are here: HomeNews2021 06 25Article 1294510

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (5)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

Finance Minister courts diasporan community Economy on path to recovery Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

Daily Guide

NDC MPs walk out on Deputies No protocol in military Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

The Daily Statesman

Goil integrates e-payment into gh-link Ghana tackles maritime dispute with Togo Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

B&FT

World Bank justifies US $200m support for new development bank Payment of cocoa farmers to go digital Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

The Finder

Teenage pregnancies hit 555,575 in 5 years Minority kicks against $19 Sputnik V vaccine Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

The Accra Times

Speaker Bagbin hits the road – to re-brand the image of Parliament General mosquito stings CJ Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

Republic Press

Blame game in on ..as NPP, NDC trade blows over who caused $170m judgement debt ‘Dumsor’ is not back: It’s maintenance works – Nana Addo Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

The Custodian

Don’t interfere in legal battles – BoG tells Parliament KGL group sponsors GIPC Diaspora investment summit Today's front pages: Friday, June 25, 2021

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment