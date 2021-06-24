Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:



Daily Graphic



All set: 3 days to Census night

Consider retirement homes for teachers – Kwame Pianim tells GNAT

Daily Guide



Coup ‘plotters’ planned to kill Nana

AG slams NDC’s power contract

The Daily Statesman



We can get it right! – Bawumia champions technology-driven land administration

Law to fight LGBTQI+ in the offing – Bagbin hints

Business Finder



No flights: Vegetable exporters unhappy

Tourist site hosting biggest tree in West Africa given facelift

B&FT



Attempts to frustrate accountability won’t work – BoG Governor

About 50.000 firms risk losing legal status this month – Registrar General