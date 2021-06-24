Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 06 24Article 1293682

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

All set: 3 days to Census night
Consider retirement homes for teachers – Kwame Pianim tells GNAT
Today's front pages: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Daily Guide

Coup ‘plotters’ planned to kill Nana
AG slams NDC’s power contract
Today's front pages: Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Daily Statesman

We can get it right! – Bawumia champions technology-driven land administration
Law to fight LGBTQI+ in the offing – Bagbin hints
Today's front pages: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Business Finder

No flights: Vegetable exporters unhappy
Tourist site hosting biggest tree in West Africa given facelift
Today's front pages: Thursday, June 24, 2021

B&FT

Attempts to frustrate accountability won’t work – BoG Governor
About 50.000 firms risk losing legal status this month – Registrar General

