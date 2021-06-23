Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
Couple sue LEKMA Hospital
University in the forest: KNUST still greening
Daily Guide
Alajo Doctor ‘plotted’ coup
Gifty, 11 Deputies approved
The New Crusading Guide
More jobs under 1D1F !
Probe ‘Okyemang’ and his marauding gang – Security Expert
Ghanaian Times
Health alert: New Covid-19 variant in Ghana … GMA confirms very contagious Delta virus
Bawku braces for Guinea fowl processing factory .. under 1D1F
The Chronicle
Suspected coup plotters’ bomb can kill within 200m radius … court told
Mustapha Hamid heads NPA
The Ghanaian Observer
Wenchi High Court slaps 4k cost on NDC candidate
Akufo-Addo eulogises VP Bawumia
The Daily Statesman
Ashanti Region sees rise in Covid-19 cases
MP hot over Ivorian citizenship
The Finder
Deaths from road crashes in Accra increased by 32% in 2020
Akufo-Addo has done projects previous governments could not do for us – Nayiri