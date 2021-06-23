Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:



Daily Graphic



Couple sue LEKMA Hospital

University in the forest: KNUST still greening

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



Daily Guide



Alajo Doctor ‘plotted’ coup

Gifty, 11 Deputies approved

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



The New Crusading Guide



More jobs under 1D1F !

Probe ‘Okyemang’ and his marauding gang – Security Expert

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



Ghanaian Times



Health alert: New Covid-19 variant in Ghana … GMA confirms very contagious Delta virus

Bawku braces for Guinea fowl processing factory .. under 1D1F

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



The Chronicle



Suspected coup plotters’ bomb can kill within 200m radius … court told

Mustapha Hamid heads NPA

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



The Ghanaian Observer



Wenchi High Court slaps 4k cost on NDC candidate

Akufo-Addo eulogises VP Bawumia

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



The Daily Statesman



Ashanti Region sees rise in Covid-19 cases

MP hot over Ivorian citizenship

Today's front pages: Wednesday, June 23, 2021



The Finder



Deaths from road crashes in Accra increased by 32% in 2020

Akufo-Addo has done projects previous governments could not do for us – Nayiri