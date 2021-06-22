Today at the news stands

General News of
Stories making the headlines - Today's front pages: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Daily Graphic
Tax stamps grow from 28m in 2018 to 90m in 2021 Pay more attention to moral education – Presby Moderator
Daily Guide
Be vigilant – Nana to border residents
Owner of smuggled guns arrested
The Daily Statesman
Agric Minister chairs Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa committee Ghana is the second most peaceful country in Africa
B&FT
Cedi’s gain against dollar slows Pass occupational safety and health bill now – Safety expert
The Finder
55% of children want to migrate, citing no jobs – CRI report Swiss chocolate giant to set up processing factory in Ghana
The Meridian
So far, so good; Bawku appreciates your policies – Bawku Naba to Akufo Addo
High Court restrains wire mesh manufacturing Ltd & others
The Chronicle
Ghana needs paradigm shift to address security challenges – COP Tiwaa
NDC dreads complaint against ‘Darling Boy’ – Accuses CJ of waging campaign of judiciary tyranny