Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines - Today's front pages: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Daily Graphic

Tax stamps grow from 28m in 2018 to 90m in 2021 Pay more attention to moral education – Presby Moderator

Daily Guide

Be vigilant – Nana to border residents

Owner of smuggled guns arrested

The Daily Statesman

Agric Minister chairs Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa committee Ghana is the second most peaceful country in Africa

B&FT

Cedi’s gain against dollar slows Pass occupational safety and health bill now – Safety expert

The Finder

55% of children want to migrate, citing no jobs – CRI report Swiss chocolate giant to set up processing factory in Ghana

The Meridian

So far, so good; Bawku appreciates your policies – Bawku Naba to Akufo Addo

High Court restrains wire mesh manufacturing Ltd & others

The Chronicle

Ghana needs paradigm shift to address security challenges – COP Tiwaa

NDC dreads complaint against ‘Darling Boy’ – Accuses CJ of waging campaign of judiciary tyranny

